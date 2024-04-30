Pay up or spend years on a waiting list.
Those are the options faced by parents all around Orange seeking a diagnosis for their neurodiverse children.
Sam Whiteman and her son Carter know this experience all too well.
When the now eight-year-old first started to show signs of ADHD in 2020, his mum sought help through the public health system.
But after being told they would be waiting at least two years, Mrs Whiteman decided to go down the private healthcare route in Sydney.
Two weeks and $1000 later they had their diagnosis. The costs didn't end there though.
"We still had to travel to Sydney every three months to get a script and each one cost $300, plus the money it costs to go down there," Mrs Whiteman said.
A few years later and Carter's school suggested he may also have autism.
Mrs Whiteman once again compiled all of the reports needed over a 12 month period, only to be "turned away" by their doctor with no diagnosis in sight.
"By this time I'd just had enough," she added.
She rang around the state in search of a psychologist who could help.
The cheapest Mrs Whiteman found was a doctor in Armadale charging $2000. In Orange, those costs started at $2500.
"In this economy, people just can't afford it," she said.
"If you don't get a diagnosis, that's $2500 down the drain."
With all the reports already done, eventually Mrs Whiteman found a doctor who agreed to charge just $384 for what they needed.
A positive autism diagnosis followed at the start of 2023 which left the Orange mum "balling" her eyes out.
"She saved us," Mrs Whiteman added.
"It shouldn't cost $3000 for a piece of paper and a diagnosis, but you can't go the public system and waste three years when he's struggling.
"You would think by now with the amount of kids being diagnosed, there would be more resources."
Children's charity Royal Far West is lobbying the state government ahead of this year's budget for new paediatric clinics to be established in Wagga and Dubbo to combat the increased demand.
ACM is backing these calls.
