Children arrested after knife and car keys found in Orange home

Three children have been arrested after a house search in Orange.
Officers attended the property on Thursday to speak to a boy about allegedly breaching bail.
A knife and three sets of keys from previously seized cars were found.
The 14-, 15-, and 16-year-old occupants were taken to Orange Police Station for questioning.
A string of charges including car theft, possessing housebreaking equipment, and drug possession have been laid.
Both older boys faced court Thursday and were refused bail. The youngest has been "dealt with" under the Young Offenders Act.
The search was carried out under NSW Police Operation Regional Mongoose, which aims to combat youth crime across the region.
Earlier this month the Central Western Daily reported more than 190 arrests have been made through the operation.
"The community should be reassured that we are throwing everything at this and will continue to do so," Assistant Commissioner Western Region Commander Rod Smith said at the time.
Inquiries continue.
