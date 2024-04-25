Why Tom lied about his age to intercept Japanese code

A World War II veteran joined the Anzac parade down Summer Street celebrating his "military 100th birthday" this year.
Originally from Dubbo, 98-year-old Tom Hogan joined the Royal Australian Air Force when he was just 16 years old.
"I wasn't 18, so I bumped my age up," he said.
"I was big enough and silly enough, so I joined."
Mr Hogan's son Ken is planning a party for his father's "military birthday" to honour his early start to his career, as he would be turning 100 if he was the age he claimed at enlistment.
His father served in the Philippines in 1945 for six months on Luzon island, in the wireless unit intercepting Japanese code.
He said he's "very proud" of his father who has remained humble, despite the many medals he received during his time in the war.
Mr Hogan received an Order of Australia for his 50 years working for Legacy, an organisation that supports veterans and their families.
He also received three other defence medals as well as a Pacific Star, and a rare Philippine Liberation Medal.
When asked how his time was in the Philippines, he simply responded with "it was alright" noting the two week journey it took to arrive back home on the American Liberty ship.
Mr Hogan's first job in the air force was a lot closer to home, in Lithgow where he worked as a guard.
He protected the poison gas bombs - like the chlorine gas used in World War I - which were stored in the old mines.
He's attended Orange's Anzac Day service every year since 1946 and he said it's changed "quite a lot" since then, as before 1960 only returned soldiers could march.
"It means a lot for me, the recognition," he said.
