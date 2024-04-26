Letters to the Editor: No quick or easy solutions to domestic violence problem

I hope readers made time to read the recent, very good editorial in this newspaper ("Violence must never be normalised"; Central Western Daily; April 20.) The words that quickly caught my eye were:" We must be wary of believing somehow that the scourge of domestic violence in this country is intractable. It does sometimes feel that way."
Unfortunately we see, read and hear many forms of violence each day. Daily news usually includes wars, riots, murders, violence in and around schools, and last but not least domestic violence. I don't see any quick or easy answers to the serious problem of domestic violence, but in blunt "pub words", many people continue to see perpetrators as "gutless wonders".
It was Isaac Asimov who believed that "violence is the last refuge of the incompetent" (1951).
Keith Curry, Orange
If a doctor like myself makes decisions that ultimately contribute to a bad outcome for a patient, scrutiny and responsibility can fall on the doctor. The doctor probably meant well but if serious harm occurs then it is possible for doctors to be sued by their patients and restrictions placed on their registration by their colleagues. The (for example) cancer caused the harm not the doctor, but the doctor did have an opportunity to intervene and then made decisions that ment intervention did not occur or was ineffective. It's fair enough that the decision be open to analysis.
Given recent high profile crimes allegedly committed by individuals whilst on bail or parole, I would like to know if similar scrutiny is applied to those who make decisions for bail and parole if harms occur as a result. I hope the need for accountability in this process would be considered in the review announced Wednesday by the Premier.
Cr and Dr Steve Peterson
Des Mulcahy (Letters, 20 April) is totally correct when he says that Orange City Council should be at arm's length in appointing an independent investigator to examine Council's conduct in the Lords Place debacle. This investigation is estimated to cost $20,000-$25,000. Are the ratepayers expected to foot yet another bill for an investigation that is flawed from the very beginning? Common sense would dictate that a totally independent person is required to ensure confidence and integrity in the investigation and report.
Bill Walsh, Orange
"I have just read that the contract has now been signed with an imminent DA submission expected. Well done and congratulations to all involved. That was true leadership at its best." Rohan Williams
"Maybe if the people who are against Orange having a greyhound track back in town should look at what it did for Wade Park before it was removed." Guilford Beath
"Absolutely! It's fantastic to see such a positive outcome for the Orange and our greyhound community. Orange truly embraces diversity and caters to the interests of all its citizens, from sports enthusiasts to food and wine lovers, history buffs, and now, greyhound enthusiasts. This vibrant city continues to thrive with its inclusive approach to lifestyle interests." Jeff Whitton
"Echo Cr Whitton 100 per cent. What a great thing to happen to the community if this gets off the ground. Council is about bringing the best opportunities to is community to thrive and prosper. This is one of those opportunities and I cannot understand any negativity around it!" Glenn Floyd
"Neil Jones is right. It is a dying industry." Matthew Chisholm
"$369K? Really Mr Park? You would spend more than that on one trip for you and your entourage around the state. That is half a drop in the ocean of what is needed and you know it. We need a Federal and State Government who are prepared to take Regional Australians seriously. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be what we have now. What a joke." David Francis
