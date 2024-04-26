Letters to the Editor: No quick or easy solutions to domestic violence problem

If a doctor like myself makes decisions that ultimately contribute to a bad outcome for a patient, scrutiny and responsibility can fall on the doctor. The doctor probably meant well but if serious harm occurs then it is possible for doctors to be sued by their patients and restrictions placed on their registration by their colleagues. The (for example) cancer caused the harm not the doctor, but the doctor did have an opportunity to intervene and then made decisions that ment intervention did not occur or was ineffective. It's fair enough that the decision be open to analysis.