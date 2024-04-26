Disqualified driver who failed to avoid RBT found with bags of meth

A disqualified driver who was caught with methamphetamine in his car after police saw him trying to avoid a roadside breath testing site has faced court.
Adam Oliver Field of Evans Street, Cowra, was caught driving while his licence was disqualified on March 15 and again on March 19, 2024.
According to court documents, Field was driving a Holden Commodore on the Mitchell Highway at Lucknow when he saw a stationary RBT site in the eastbound lanes about 4.40pm on March 15, 2024.
He turned left into Newman Street avoiding the testing area.
However, the police saw him and followed so he stopped.
Field could not produce his driver's licence and checks revealed his licence had been disqualified 12 months on February 22, 2024 after he appeared in Orange Local Court.
He also returned a positive drug test but that was not brought back to court when he was sentenced on Thursday, April 18.
While Field was talking to the police he admitted to having a small amount of amphetamines in the vehicle.
This prompted police to search him and the vehicle. During the search, the police found four small resealable bags in a glasses case that contained a small amount of methamphetamine.
Field was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further drug testing and analysis
The drugs were weighed in his presence with a total weight of 1.4 grams in the packaging.
Four days later Field was again caught driving while his driver's licence was disqualified.
About 5.45pm on March 19, 2024, police saw Field driving north on the Mid-Western Highway at Robin Hill near Bathurst.
Police stopped him and when Field was asked if he had his driver's licence he said "no, I don't, It's under appeal at the moment. It was disqualified but I've since put an appeal in".
Police checks revealed his licence was disqualified in Orange Local Court on February 22, 2024 for driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Field was not present when the new charges were brought before Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 18.
Magistrate David Day said Field's driving record was poor.
"He's come close to conviction warrants being served," Mr Day said.
Prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said Field was also subject to a community correction order.
"I'm not going to adjourn this matter," Mr Day said.
He took no action on the breach of the CCO.
Mr Day convicted Field of both sets of driving while his licence was disqualified, disqualified his driver's licence for six months and gave him two $550 fines.
He also fined him $550 for possession of the methamphetamine.
