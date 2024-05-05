Pulled over and allegedly with drugs in his system: Here's why offender is back on roads

A man who was caught driving despite never having held a driver's licence has faced court in Orange.
When Todd Willis of Jilba Street, Orange, appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 18, the 32-year-old's solicitor Emily Lucas said he was attempting to get his P-plate licence.
According to court documents, police were conducting stationary testing on motorists on the Escort Way in Orange at 4pm on January 25, 2024.
Willis was travelling east when he was directed into the testing site by the police.
He told police he did not have a driver's licence and never had one.
He passed a breath test and when told he'd be subjected to a roadside drug test he said he had smoked a joint of cannabis the previous night. He was then arrested for secondary testing.
However, the results of that drug analysis had not been returned before Willis's April court date.
Ms Lucas said Willis had since received his licence and hoped to get his P-plate licence the day after his court appearance.
"He does have a history of other driving matters," she said.
Magistrate David Day said Willis should be convicted for his driving offence.
"There will be no disqualification because it's a first offence," he said.
"The matter was adjourned so he could get a licence.
"The rest of the people in the court room will feel a lot safer that Mr Willis is a bit safer and knows how to drive a car."
Mr Day convicted Willis and placed him on a 12-month conditional release order.
