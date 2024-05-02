'I don't have a licence, sir': Driver's honesty can't hide lengthy record

A driver was upfront with police when he was stopped while driving in Orange earlier this year.
Martin Domonic Britt of Moresby Street admitted to police, "I don't have a licence, sir" during a traffic stop in Peisley Street.
The 49-year-old was not present in Orange Local Court when the case was listed on Thursday, April 18, but wrote to the court saying he could not attended and that he would plead guilty to a charge of driving never licensed.
According to court documents, police stopped Britt's car on Peisley Street about 1.15pm on March 17, 2024, for random testing.
He was asked to produce his licence and he said "I don't have a licence sir" but gave his address and name.
Records revealed Britt has never held a licence and had prior convictions for other offences from the past five years.
Magistrate David Day received Britt's message to the court, where he said he wanted a "bigger fine but no disqualification".
However, that was not a sentencing option.
Mr Day said Britt was convicted in 2021 for driving while his licence was disqualified.
"I can deal with the matter in his absence," Mr Day said.
"His record is not of any assistance to him.
"In my view he cannot escape conviction.
"I'm not inclined to be lenient because of his bad record."
Mr Day convicted Britt and fined him $220 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months stating it was the minimum mandatory disqualification period that was available.
