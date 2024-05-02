Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'I don't have a licence, sir': Driver's honesty can't hide lengthy record

By Staff Reporters
May 3 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver was upfront with police when he was stopped while driving in Orange earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.