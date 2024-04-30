Driver self represents in court after failing drug test

A man who was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system has represented himself in court.
Joel Hines of east Orange pleaded guilty to the single charge and appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
According to court documents, Hines was driving along Amber Street, Orange when he was stopped by the police for a random breath test at 9.06pm on May 5, 2023.
He passed the breath test but was also drug tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Hines was arrested for a secondary drug test and was taken to Orange Police Station where a sample was taken to be sent away for analysis.
On analysis the sample returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Magistrate David Day told Hines when the case came before court that he would put him "off the road for the minimum period", which is six months.
He said Hines had a similar offence dating back to 2021 so he could not avoid a conviction.
He convicted Hines for the offence and issued the six-month driving disqualification but did not give him a further penalty.
