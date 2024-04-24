More than 180 arrested as regional operation continues to target offenders

Operation Regional Mongoose has now charged more than 190 people but there are still areas of concern for NSW Police.
The operation targeting regional crime and property-related offences has continued to have success since beginning at the end of 2023.
On Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Western Region Commander Rod Smith confirmed 192 offenders had been arrested.
"Of those those (arrested), there is 140 of those who are young offenders which is about 73 per cent of people that we have detected committing these offences," he said.
"We've charged those 192 with a total of 1617 charges to date which is quite a lot, of those there are 275 breaches of bail as well which is of concern to us."
Spreading across places such as Orange, Dubbo and Tamworth, Assistant Commissioner Smith they are seeing several repeat offenders.
"The fact that we've identified 192 offenders, most of those have been charged a number of times," he said.
"We've found through evidence when we are identifying those, putting them before the court and keeping them in custody, that the offences are going down. There is strong evidence of that.
"We will continue to target those offenders and hold them to account."
Local police have been supported by statewide units including the Police Airwing, Police Transport Command, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Public Order & Riot Squad and Dog Squad.
High-speed pursuits throughout areas in the region have caught the attention of police, something they are continuing to target.
"We are seeing that and witnessing that first hand," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
"Our police are engaging in a number of pursuits, we've had more pursuits terminated than continued because of the safety and risk issue to the public.
"Fortunately we have sufficient technical resources to still identify, locate and arrest these offenders but the type of offending and the risk they pose is causing us concern.
"I said last time that our major concern is that it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously or killed, either being one of the young people involved, a victim or an innocent member of the public.
"That's the type of thing we are trying to prevent and stop."
A pursuit was called off last weekend which resulted in a death and several injuries.
Investigations are continuing under the operation and Assistant Commissioner Smith said they won't stop until they feel things have drastically improved.
"The community should be reassured that we are throwing everything at this and will continue to do so," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.