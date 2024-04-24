Injured man found wandering highway dies, NSW Police investigating

A man found "wandering" a Central West highway with serious injuries has died.
The 43-year-old was taken to Cowra Hospital with extensive bleeding from his arm on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a property in the town over welfare concerns about 10.30pm.
The man was later found wandering along the Mid Western Highway nearby and taken to hospital by paramedics.
It's unclear what caused the injuries. NSW Police has launched a "Critical Incident" investigation.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Cowra is located about 90 kilometres from Orange and just over an hour by car.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.