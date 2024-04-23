Check out the town near Orange where house prices have doubled

This Central West town's rising house prices have jumped massively over the last four years.
Despite this one Wellington real estate agent believes the town is still a great place to buy.
The town's median house price has seen a 114 per cent increase over the last four years, as revealed in data released by PropTrack.
Currently, the average cost of a house in the town sits at $300,000.
However, there isn't a lot of concern for agents in Wellington.
"You start at a low base," Raine and Horne's Gary Francis said.
"I've been selling here for 20 years just in Wellington, and it has just been slow burn upwards ever since 2001.
"I've noticed it's an increase every year. The beauty of this market is that there are no big increases or drops, it's just a steady increment."
The dramatic rise over the past four years has been the second largest increase in the state, trailing Ashmont in the Riverina region with 116 per cent.
Other areas of the Central West aren't out of the woods either, as Gulgong's median house price has increased by 89 per cent.
Dubbo has had an increase of 53 per cent.
"When you compare our pricing to every other centre like Dubbo, Mudgee, Parkes, and Orange, our prices are still very, very affordable," Mr Francis said of Wellington.
While Dubbo's housing market is particularly competitive, Wellington's has steadily become stronger and stronger.
During the COVID pandemic, people looked to regional areas to escape highly-populated cities.
Mr Francis said this is the case, but there are also familiar faces searching for homes in Wellington.
"We've got a good mix, we've got a lot of locals upgrading or building," he said.
"We've got a reasonable investor pool, but a lot of the interest is for the region because of the affordability of Wellington.
"When you have Dubbo 30 minutes up the road or Orange an hour the other way and you aren't paying anywhere near those prices, even the travelling makes sense."
