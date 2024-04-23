Tributes flow for Central West rugby legend and Tongan international

Tributes are flowing for one of the greatest figures to ever play in Central West Rugby.
Heamani Lavaka died on Monday, April 22 surrounded by his loved ones, he was 55 years old.
Clubs from the region shared tributes to the former Parkes Boars and Forbes Platypi player and coach on Tuesday afternoon.
The Platypi extended an invitation for people to attend their home game against Bathurst Bulldogs on Saturday (April 27) to remember the life of their friend and teammate.
"Hea's love for the game was infectious and we are so grateful to have been influenced and guided by such a rugby legend," a post on Facebook read.
"Heamani passed away on Monday 22nd of April, surrounded by his loved ones. Hea's life was filled with laughter, love, mate-ship and plenty of big hits. Our thoughts are with his family and those close to him during this difficult time.
"We will share details of his memorial service when available. We welcome all members of the rugby and wider Forbes Community to our home game on Saturday to remember and celebrate the life of Heamani."
Lavaka had undergone multiple surgeries after being admitted to hospital in Sydney in late March due to severe internal bleeding.
Phil Prior, a stalwart at the Platypi as player and coach, was one of the many to post a tribute on social media.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that this great man Heamani Lavaka has left this great playing field," his post read.
"He has left us so many wonderful memories as a coach, father and friend, and to me a true brother. I have been so lucky to spend nearly 20 years of my life with this proud Tongan and have had the absolute pleasure of enduring the highs and lows of our great game.
"I believe without Heamani's knowledge and influence the rewards we have had and the successes would not have been achieved."
Pror added the club would always have a special place for Lavaka's family members.
Central West Rugby Union posted on social media and said Lavaka's death was "a monumental loss to the entire rugby community".
"Heamani's role across the Central West at club and representative levels will never be forgotten, but today is a sad day for our zone," the post read.
Former Central West representative coach Matt McRobert said Lavaka "made such a huge contribution to rugby across the country and for his beloved Tonga".
"To the Central West Blue Bulls he was our forwards coach and mentor," McRobert posted.
"We all learned so much from him in our three years together. A man of great knowledge, experience and most of all humour, he made an invaluable contribution to bringing the Blue Bulls back to the top of rugby in country NSW."
A Tongan rugby union international, Lavaka arrived in Parkes at the turn of the century and pulled on the boots for the Boars, something he only expected to do for a year.
He was soon noticed by coaches and roped into playing for Central West and later NSW Country in a fixture against NSW Waratahs.
A stint with Easts in the Shute Shield inevitably followed but the big man would return to the Blowes Cup and made history.
In the past 50 years the competition has only been won by a team outside Orange, Dubbo or Bathurst on five occasions.
Two of those were led by Lavaka, as a player with the Boars in 2011 and as coach in 2017. He also coached or spent time helping a number of other clubs in the region.
Central Western Daily editor Nick McGrath named him second in his top 50 players of the past 25 years in 2023 and wrote the following anecdote.
"On the field, he was a giant. When he landed at Parkes, all of a sudden every prop in the comp whinged about making the trek to Northparkes Oval. The best prop to play in the Central West in the last 25 years."
These achievements are made all the more remarkable given the fact he never made the first XV for his school Tonga College.
His talents weren't limited to the game they play in heaven, he also enjoyed a premiership with Parkes Spacemen in Group 11 in 2010.
