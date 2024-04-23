Western Insiders: Join the Peter McDonald Premiership convo with our Whatsapp channel

Hi, footy fans and welcome to what will be another massive Peter McDonald Premiership season.
It's Nick Guthrie from ACM's western sports team here and we're excited to bring you the best of the action through our new Whatsapp channel.
The Western Insiders will keep you updated on all you need to know, every single week.
From live scores on game day, to post-match reaction, player profiles, team lists, judiciary news and more, it will all be right here.
The Western Insiders is made-up of reporters at Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst and together we've got the entire region covered.
Dominic Unwin, Riley Krause, Alexander Grant, Bradley Jurd, Tom Barber and myself will not only bring you the news from those three cities, but will keep you informed on what's happening everywhere from Lithgow to Nyngan.
Can anyone stop Dubbo CYMS in 2024? Will Mudgee gain revenge? Is Orange CYMS the real deal? Which footy ground canteen is the best?
We'll answer all that and more, so be sure to stay up-to-date with the Western Insiders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.