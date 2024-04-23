Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Western Insiders: Join the Peter McDonald Premiership convo with our Whatsapp channel

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 24 2024 - 8:48am, first published April 23 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo CYMS players, families and supporters celebrate the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final win. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo CYMS players, families and supporters celebrate the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final win. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Hi, footy fans and welcome to what will be another massive Peter McDonald Premiership season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.