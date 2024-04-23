How Beckie realised a dream with children's book

A youth mental health worker who has always dreamed of writing a children's book has taken the plunge and combined her skills.
Beckie Plant of Orange has released her first children's book Amazing Like You for children up to the age of 12.
Her book has since been recognised by Member for Orange Phil Donato who congratulated her in NSW Parliament and also presented her with a community award at a ceremony in February.
"I've always wanted to write a children's book and just in the last few years I've studied quite a lot," Ms Plant said.
"I work in youth mental health and I identify that lots of youth mental health children believe that there is something wrong with them, that they have a problem, then it turns into therapy.
"These books are meant to become more intervention so it covers the path of it just being a fun book and it just being a part of our talking to children.
"It's a book to support children to learn confidence and self esteem and I help them to focus on identifying their strengths and the things that make them amazing."
Ms Plant said the book takes readers on a journey starting with initial thoughts and what an emotion is to recognising their emotions and then it teaches you to not focus on your negative thoughts but focus on positive thoughts.
She said it's not about not telling children why they are amazing but supporting them to understand why they are.
Ms Plant moved to Orange about 10 years ago for family reasons and it's always been her passion to work with children and mental health.
"When my children were small I used to just make up stories and we used to just have fun stuff and then as my children have grown up and gone to university and lived their lives I've just come back [to it]," she said.
"One day I thought what's stopping me, I'll give it a go."
Ms Plant has also written another book that will come out this year called Bob Anxiety and Me.
"My aim is to have a series of books based on different themes, this one is on self-esteem and confidence, the next one is about anxiety, I want to do one about anger, about grief, about making friends," she said.
"My goal would ultimately be to have a series all based on youth mental health."
Mr Donato launched her first book.
In his speech in NSW Parliament Mr Donato said Ms Plant's dedication extends beyond her literary prowess.
She has studied developmental trauma, art therapy, youth work, and counselling, she works in youth mental health.
"The essence of this book lies in its artful rhymes and illustrations," Mr Donato said.
"Beckie encourages our children to embrace their unique qualities and empowering them to see their strengths.
"Her book does not merely tell our children of their brilliance, she guides them in comprehending the very reasons that make them exceptional.
"I congratulate Beckie and acknowledge her contributions to our community's literary and emotional landscape."
Amazing Like You is available at Collins Bookshop at Jenny's Classroom, at the Book Dispensary at Forbes, at Bathurst Books Plus, at the early childhood organisation website and it's available from the Beckie Plant author Instagram page.
