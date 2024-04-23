'Internationally renowned' sports figure heading to Orange

An "internationally renowned" sports figure is heading to Orange.
Ben Crowe will speak to hundreds of residents at the upcoming Regional Development Australia and Business Orange luncheon.
The mindset coach has worked with Australia's top athletes including Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott.
"He's an internationally renowned motivational speaker, business and sporting coach as well," Business Orange president Daniel Sutton told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday.
"We thought it would be important to our members in the business community to bring such a person to Orange and give them an opportunity to hear from him.
"It shows Orange can attract absolute international A-grade talent to the area to help the local businesses improve their own skills, ability, and education as well as access broader networks."
The 2024 Regional Development Australia and Business Orange luncheon runs from 2pm on June 13. Orange Toyota is sponsoring the event.
About 350 residents are expected to attend.
In 2023 Central West running superstar Nedd Brockman appeared as guest speaker.
