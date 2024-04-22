Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Abuser sentenced to only three years for molesting young girls

AH
By Allison Hore
April 22 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who molested two young girls in the state's central west could only spend three years behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.