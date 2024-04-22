A burst of colour amongst the Printhie orchard at What Can I Bring? long table

A long table was set up Saturday down the rows of the orchard at Printhie Wines to celebrate author Sophie Hansen's book What Can I Bring?.
Over 100 people attended the afternoon tea amongst the vines. Tickets included a copy of the book, a glass of sparking and food directly from the pages of the cookbook, by the author herself.
The author thanked everyone who attended and helped with the event in her weekly newsletter Local is Lovely.
"The weather was a bit tricky at first but somehow, once we were all tucked into the orchard, at that long, long table, it felt a bit protected," she wrote.
