30 sports photos from the sporting fields of Orange

A selection of photos from the sporting fields of Orange
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at various sporting events across the region.
On Saturday Carla was at the Woodbridge Cup on at Wade Park Orange photographing the first grade, youth league and league tag games.
On Sunday Carla was at Tom Clyburn Oval in Canowindra for the Woodbridge Cup clash between Trundle Boomers and Canowindra Tigers.
Check back in next Wednesday to see photos from both Rugby Union sides and CYMS versus Mudgee in the Peter McDonald premiership.
Keep up to date with all the sporting news from Orange and the region by signing up to the Central Western Daily sport newsletter. It lands in your inbox at 11am on Friday morning to get you ready for the weekend of sport ahead.
