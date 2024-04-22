Meth found in backpack of grandmother with 'long-standing' drug problem

A grandmother has faced court after failing a drug test and for possessing methamphetamine.
Candice Rumble moved to Orange from Port Macquarie to distance herself from illegal drugs.
She has since pleaded guilty to two offences including possessing 0.1 grams of methamphetamine police found in a backpack in her living room in Glenroi.
Rumble's solicitor Joshua Pigott said the backpack did not belong to his client.
"The bag belonged to her son in law and she's taken responsibility for that," Mr Pigott said.
According to court documents, on February 1, 2024, police entered Rumble's home with a search warrant and found a piece of foil containing several pieces of a clear, crystal-like substance in the backpack.
Rumble later admitted that it was the drug "Ice", which she had purchased for personal use.
Magistrate David Day, said her possession of methamphetamine was "concerning".
"There's far too much of it in this town. There needs to be some deterrence," Mr Day said.
"She has a long-standing problem as far as I can tell."
Rumble was also convicted for driving with illegal drugs present in her blood and for driving with a cancelled licence.
On October 4, 2023, Rumble was stopped on Bathurst Road for random breath testing when police found cannabis and methamphetamines present in her saliva.
The 51 year-old was fined $110 and given a 12-month supervised community correction order requiring rehabilitation treatment for possession of the illegal drug.
For the driving offence she was convicted without further penalty and a six-month driving disqualification.
