Bid to bring hottest Aussie acts to Orange for One Night Stand comeback

Triple J's One Night Stand regional music festival is making a comeback after a COVID-induced five-year hiatus and Orange City Council wants to be the first to re-host the popular event.
The council is calling for the Orange community to rally behind its bid to bring some of Australia's hottest music acts and rising stars to the city by nominating Orange to host the iconic event.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling encouraged everyone to cast their vote for Orange to host the history-making return of one of the country's most iconic music festivals.
"Who would have thought that when South Australia's Lucindale hosted the One Night Stand back in 2019 that it would be five years before this unique event was held again," Cr Hamling said.
"Orange is the perfect location for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm very excited to lead the push to bring the party to our hometown this year."
Employment and Economic Development Policy Committee chair Tony Mileto said the event would provide a huge economic boost for Orange and the surrounding region.
"Orange is fast emerging as the events capital of inland NSW and One Night Stand is the perfect event to raise this profile even further. It will attract thousands of people from across the state to enjoy everything our city has to offer," Cr Mileto said.
Triple J encourages people to nominate their town by providing unique and interesting facts about their location and why hosting the One Night Stand would make a difference to their community.
Orange previously made a bid to host the event in 2018 but lost out to St Helens in Tasmania.
The tiny town which had a listed population of 2070 attracted a record 20,000 people to the festival.
Previously the One Night Stand festival has been to the Central West.
In 2007 the 10,000 people attended the festival in Cowra where bands including Silverchair, Midnight Juggernauts, Behind Crimson Eyes, FunkTrust, Flatline Drama and Leap of Faith took to the stage.
In 2013 Flume, The Rubens, Ball Park Music, Seth Sentry and Peoples Palace hit the stage in Dubbo for the festival with 18,000 people in attendance.
To help people with their nomination, Orange City Council has set up a page on its website that includes answers to some of the general questions to make filling out the form as easy as possible. It can be found here https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/triple-j-one-night-stand/.
There is also a link to triple J's nomination form on the page.
