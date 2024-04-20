These kids were shaking it off at the Taylor Swift holiday disco

It was a total vibe at the Taylor Swift tribute concert and DJ disco on Thursday.
You could have been forgiven for thinking you were at an Eras concert with all the excited fans.
Kids from Orange and the region partied at the Ex-Services club to Taylor Swift music, the day before her new album Tortured Poet's Department dropped.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman captured some of the excitement.
The show featured many of her biggest hits from Shake It Off, Love Story, Trouble, Belong to Me and more.
The concert was a part of the Orange Ex-Services Club holiday activities. The program resumes on Tuesday with "paint a masterpiece", on Wednesday there's Anzac biscuit cooking class and on Friday everyone's invited to a family fun day at the Country Club.
