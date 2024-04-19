Driver in hospital after cars collide then end up hundreds of metres apart

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in East Orange on Friday morning.
NSW Police were called to the intersection of Icely Road and Spring Street around 9.30am, following reports a maroon Ford had crashed into a white stationary vehicle.
Pictures from the scene indicate the crash occurred on one part of Icely Road, then the Ford ran up a gutter around 200 metres from the crash.
A man in his 20s was taken to Orange Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
The 72-year-old man inside the stationary car was not injured.
Two ambulances and a police vehicle were at the crash site on Friday morning. NSW Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
