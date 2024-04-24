Motorbike rider caught with meth in his system twice in 10 hours

A motorbike rider has been sentenced for riding while his licence was disqualified and for ignoring a riding prohibition notice.
Ashley Mathew Mallison of Mort Street, Lithgow, was initially stopped by Parkes Highway Patrol at 1.50pm March 30, 2024 and was issued a 24-hour prohibition of driving or riding notice after failing a drug test. His rider's licence was also suspended.
However, at 11pm that same night the 41-year-old was stopped while riding a motorbike east on Bathurst Road in Orange.
He was again stopped for random testing.
Mallison was asked to produce his licence and produced a suspended driver's licence depicting him.
He was tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine so he was arrested for secondary testing.
The secondary testing and analysis confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in Mallison's system.
He appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mallison pleaded guilty to both offences and his solicitor said he used to be a truck driver.
Magistrate David Day said Mallinson was not helped by his criminal record or his driving record when it came to sentencing.
"It requires a conviction," Mr Day said.
He fined Mallison $110 for failing to comply with the prohibition order following the first positive drug test.
Mr Day also disqualified Mallison's driver's licence for one month and convicted him without further penalty for driving while his licence was suspended.
He was not sentenced for the drug driving during that court appearance.
"He's willing to turn his life around and get a job," Mr Day said.
