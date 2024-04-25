Prisoner returns to court to be sentenced for old driving offence

A woman who is currently serving time in full-time jail for shoplifting was back in court on Thursday, April 18.
Kristy Anne Leonard of Frost Street appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail to be sentenced for driving with an illicit drug in her system.
According to court documents, about 6.10pm on October 27, 2023, Leonard was driving a Holden Commodore when she was stopped by police on Orange Grove Road for random testing.
She was asked to produce her licence but did not.
Leonard then returned a positive test to methamphetamine and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing.
She admitted to taking the drugs.
A forensic analysis confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in her system.
Magistrate David Day said Leonard's driving offence required a conviction "as I recall having sentenced her" to jail.
He said her offending had been connected to her drug addiction and this was not the first time she's been caught driving with drug's in her system.
"I do note she has been struggling with an addiction for many years and she's serving a sentence for shop stealing offences," Mr Day said.
Mr Day disqualified Leonard's driver's licence for six months and convicted her without further incident.
"That disqualification does not run while you are in custody, it will run when you get out," he said.
