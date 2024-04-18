NSW DPI's name change, restructure designed to 'set a course for the future'

The state's agricultural and research body will undergo a name change as further details have emerged of government's functional review.
The Department of Regional NSW will be renamed the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development from July 1, 2024.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries is based in Orange at the Ian Armstrong building on Prince Street.
It comes after ACM last week reported that the NSW DPI's top job of director general would be abolished under changes within the department and that instead there would be two deputy secretaries where one will take care of agriculture and biosecurity and the other will be responsible for forestry and fisheries.
These roles will report directly to the secretary.
A spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty's office said there would be no job losses in the restructure.
As part of the name change there will also be a change in leadership of the new department.
Rebecca Fox will depart the role of secretary after almost a decade in various senior roles in NSW government.
This included leading the Department of Regional NSW through a period of consolidation and increased focus on delivery for regional communities and primary industries.
Ms Fox will be replaced by current Local Land Services CEO Steve Orr, who's had a long career in leadership roles in regional coordination and development, primary industries and local government.
Agriculture and biosecurity will be grouped to support the delivery of the respective independent commissioners in a bid for each to reflect the inter-relationship between the protection and productivity of our primary industries sector and the environment.
Fisheries and Forestry will also be combined to reflect the common natural resource management issues and the need for the long-term sustainable management and productivity of our state's fisheries, marine estate and forests.
I know that NSW does not thrive if our agricultural industry and regional communities are not thriving.- NSW Premier Chris Minns
The Regional Coordination group that liaises with councils, industry stakeholders and other government agencies will report to not only the Minister but also the Premier's department.
Premier Chris Minns said these changes were an important reflection of the government's commitment to supporting regional communities thrive, and the addition of regional coordination roles to the Premier's department would ensure a whole of government approach was taken.
"I know that NSW does not thrive if our agricultural industry and regional communities are not thriving. I am committed to continuing to invest in and work with our regions to make sure that happens," Mr Minns said.
Ms Moriarty said under new leadership, the department would now focus on its key priorities of protecting, supporting, and developing regional NSW.
She said the focus on biosecurity and agriculture would be boosted and the roll out of the new $350 million Regional Development Trust and the review of the Regional Development Act would be elevated.
"These changes will set a course for the future, firmly focused on using an evidence-based approach to ensure funding, programs and economic support goes where it is needed and generates the most benefits," Ms Moriarty said.
Ms Moriarty said she was looking forward to working alongside Mr Orr in his new role as secretary.
"Steve is highly respected across rural and regional communities throughout NSW and will bring his considerable experience and knowledge along with a new focus on the pressing needs of the regions," she said.
Mr Orr began his role at LLS in early 2022 after previously being responsible for overseeing the Regional NSW corporate functions, which included people, finance, legal and governance.
Prior to that he was involved in the Regional Coordination and Regional Development functions within the former Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) where his role was economic recovery efforts surrounding bushfires and drought.
He was also the Regional NSW executive director in the Department of Premier and Cabinet and held role including the Office of Local Government deputy chief executive and NSW Livestock Health and Pest Authorities chief executive.
Leader of the NSW Nationals Dugald Saunders has hit out at the move, saying the announcement of a restructure to the Department of Regional NSW is yet another example of "Chris Minns treating people from the regions as second-class citizens".
Mr Saunders claims the new NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will be coordinated from Sydney by the Premier.
"Which is hard to believe given during the election campaign he said 'I don't pretend to have any expertise about regional New South Wales'," Mr Saunders said.
The Member for Dubbo is calling for "some clarity" around how these changes are going to help our farmers, fishers or foresters.
