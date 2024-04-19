Huge gated community for elderly planned with bowling green and pool

A huge gated community for elderly residents is planned in Orange.
The site would be known as "Bingara Gardens" and include 153 rooms across 17 buildings at 60 Witton Place.
A barbeque area, bocce court, bowling green, swimming pool, grass areas and large gardens feature in design plans.
The site would also include a central clubhouse with a library and lounge room, communal kitchen, bathrooms and gym.
All residents must be 60 years or older.
"[This] will create a safe, secure, and active community that offers a sense of belonging and peace of mind to the aging population," a development application lodged with Orange City Council says.
"It will deliver crucial social infrastructure in Orange, which, as with rest of the Country, is facing a cost-of-living crisis, rapid growth in market rents, and inadequate supply of housing for seniors."
About 20 trees will be cleared on the 21750-square-metre block in west Orange.
Design plans are on public exhibition until May 3 for comment, and will then go to Orange City Council for approval.
