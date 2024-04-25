You'll simply want to stay forever

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 26: 460 Cadia Road, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 460 Cadia Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Positioned behind neatly trimmed privacy hedges and built with a rural vista in mind, 460 Cadia Road is a true stunner.
Set on approximately 19 acres, listing agent Jacob Evans said the property offered outstanding features and quality finishes throughout. "This home will satisfy your craving for luxury living in a rural setting.
"You will love the warm spotted gum hardwood top flooring, double glazed windows and underfloor heating in the ensuite," he said. "There is ample living throughout for even the biggest of families including a fantastic rumpus room just perfect for the pool table."
The home boasts a gorgeous stone and timber woodfire in the lounge room and the kitchen is truly amazing with stone benchtops and quality Smeg appliances, making it perfect for creating delightful dishes from the fruit of your very own orchard just outside offering nectarines, plums, peaches, pears, and apples.
Jacob said there was room for everyone in the stunning home thanks to the number of bedrooms, the multiple living areas including lounge, living and rumpus areas, and the fantastic deck outside.
"There are four big bedrooms, including the main bedroom with a huge walk-in robe and decadent ensuite, and a practical and stylish main bathroom," he said. "The timber deck is a fantastic spot for relaxing or entertaining in style, and there is so much infrastructure in place around the property."
You will be comfortable all year round no matter what the season due to the ducted, reverse-cycle air conditioning, underfloor heating in the ensuite, double glazed windows, and the gorgeous woodfire with its feature timber and stone surrounds.
With solar panels to help keep those bills down, the home also features plenty of storage throughout including the kitchen pantry, built-in cupboards, and large laundry, along with the double garage and store room.
Outside, the property is perfectly equipped for horse lovers with a stunning, full sized and fenced dressage arena, horse shelter, wash bay, and huge multi-purpose sheds. One shed includes a convenient toilet and 3-phase power, while the second has the option for a stable conversion.
This property is not just a home, it is a peaceful and private haven that you will never want to leave.
