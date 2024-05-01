Do you know how to use an AED? Donato urges wiggle on for training

Thanks to years of government grants and philanthropic support, along with increasing consideration for access to first aid, Automated External Defibrillators, more commonly known and referred to as AEDs or defibrillators, have increased in prevalence and accessibility.
These devices can dramatically increase chances of survival for those who suffer a cardiac arrest, if responders have quick access to these potentially lifesaving devices. It's fantastic that AEDs are popping up on the walls of workplaces, schools, and many other public spaces where community gather.
However, there aren't too many AEDs which are accessible around the clock - which is why I installed one on the front wall of my office at 194a Lords Place - to be accessible to the public ... 24/7.
Having access to AEDs is one thing, but as responders - knowing how to properly use one when the pressure is on is something we should prepare for. Many people have current first aid training, and I encourage this, however not everyone is.
Whilst AEDs are relatively easy to use and provide instructions, it's better practice to be familiar with the device and how to use it in the event we need to one day - because someone's life will depend on it!
Together with Greg Page, foundation member of The Wiggles and now CEO of Heart of the Nation, I will be hosting a free AED training event at the Orange Ex-Services Club's Greenhouse Function Room on Friday May 3, commencing at 10am sharp.
Refreshments will be provided. Bookings are essential for this event, so please contact my office on 02 6362 5199 or email orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au
Last week Mayor Jason Hamling and I visited Canobolas High School to meet up with multiple Australian Paralympian representative Gerry Hewson of Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT and team, who meet every Thursday night at Canobolas High School from 6pm for wheelchair basketball.
Open to anyone to come along, catering for inclusion and people of all abilities.
I headed down to the Orange Forecourt on Saturday to join the community in celebrating Harmony Day. It was a great turnout from locals, to celebrate our diversity and multiculturalism.
Dance, music, food, and culture - it was a great community family friendlyevent, and so enriching for our local community.
Well done to Orange City Council and Multicultural NSW for supporting this event. I also headed along to the Orange Showground to celebrate Nepalese New Year 2081.
This event was hosted by the Orange Nepalese Community, and the night was filled with fantastic music, dance, food, and lots of fun.
Last week I joined my parliamentary colleague The Hon. Minister Rose Jackson MLC in meeting with Anne-Marie Mioche, Kate Gibson, Dorothée Crawley from Catholic Care Wilcannia-Forbes, and Rebecca Pinkstone from Homes NSW.
We discussed homelessness and the unique challenges of addressing homelessness in regional NSW.
It was an enlightening discussion, and helpful in attaining continued government support moving forward.
It was an honour to address the Country Mayors of NSW conference at Forbes last week.
I raised at the gathering of regional community leaders a number of issues affecting broader regional NSW, such as health, law and order, disaster recovery and resilience, however I weighed-in on the theme of this year's conference - housing.
The housing shortage is a challenge for every tier of government to facilitate timely supply and meet people's real-world needs.
There are workforce challenges, and I believe more needs to be done to encourage and incentivise school-leavers into trades. I'll continue to raise these issues with the NSW Government.
