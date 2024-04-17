Smoke grenades, fireworks and gun found in raid during big cannabis bust

Nearly 40 cannabis plants valued at around $80,000 and a range of weapons have been discovered at a sleepy town in the region's south on Tuesday.
A home and an adjoining property in Reids Flat, just south of Wyangala Dam, were raided by police around 11.45am on April 16.
At one of the properties at Reids Flat, police seized five cannabis plants, cannabis seeds and dry cannabis leaf, a firearm, military smoke grenade and fireworks.
Shortly after, a second search warrant was executed at another block in Reids Flat. Here, officers seized 34 cannabis plants hidden behind tin fencing and a shade cloth.
The combined 39 cannabis plants had an estimated street value of $78,000, according to officers.
Police confirmed the plants have been destroyed.
A 53-year-old man has been issued a court attendance notice for alleged drug offences, as well as prohibited weapon offences.
A 63-year-old woman has been issued a court attendance notice for firearm offences, with the two suspects to appear at Young Local Court on Wednesday, June 5.
Under Section 23 of the New South Wales' Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985, cultivating or growing cannabis is an offence unless through an order or federal licensing scheme.
Depending on the amount of cannabis seized, the penalty sits between 10 and 20 years imprisonment if found guilty.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or by lodging an online report via the website.
