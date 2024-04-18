Why keeping her grandpa company after stroke ignited Isobelle's career

Becoming a physiotherapist hadn't even crossed Isobelle Offord's mind until her grandfather suffered a stroke during her final exams in high school.
The newest part-time face working at Orange Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Miss Offord spends half of her weeks at the private McNamara Street practice and her other two days as a hospital physiotherapist at Orange Health Service.
But how she fell into the industry to begin with came without warning - triggered by a medical emergency in the family where she'd keep a relative company for some time.
"My grandpa had a stroke in my HSC year and soon after that, I realised physiotherapy was what I wanted to do when I left school," Miss Offord said.
"I'd sit with him at the clinic while he was doing his rehabilitation, feeling really interested in what was happening.
"I remember thinking how amazing it was to get someone from their worst back to being a functioning person in their normal, everyday life."
While it was "pretty distressing" for Miss Offord at the time, she pushed through her secondary school studies to make it out on the other side.
Being part of a close family, she said "knuckling down" in spite of her grandpa's health hurdles was something her parents wanted for her.
The now 26 year old said her grandfather "wouldn't want [her] to go slacking off", either.
She'd then end up moving from Sydney to Orange in 2017 to attain her Bachelor of Physiotherapy through Charles Sturt University, graduating in 2020 to specialise in lymphoedema.
A chronic and long-term inflammatory condition, lymphoedema is a build-up of protein-rich fluid in the body's soft tissues which causes swelling.
"It's damage to your lymph system or your lymph nodes, which are used to fight infection, so think of like a road and if you closed down one lane of that road, then traffic is going to slow," Miss Offord said.
"If you have damage to one normal lymph node, then we can expect the traffic or fluid is going to slow instead of going at a usual pace.
"So, I help people with preventing their lymphoedema from progressing, or by treating the underlying problem so their lymph system can function better."
But another of her passion-driven areas sits in services for women's health, across anything from postpartum care to incontinence issues.
With several targeted courses under her belt, Miss Offord believes education on the importance of flagging different issues is becoming more common for females.
While she feels Orange's private services for women are "pretty great", she acknowledges the "few gaps" when it comes to the overall offerings of women's health services in regional settings.
It's part of Miss Offord hopes to expand her skill base between both Orange's public hospital and Harry Fardell's private clinic.
"Working in the hospital is good, because I like being able to support people who are unwell and get them back to their normal life before discharging them from there," she said.
"But then I like the private practice side of things, too, because of the problem-solving it requires to get people back on track.
"I just love the feeling of knowing I've helped someone, and even if it's only through a small interaction, it might be enough for that person to make a decision.
"It could be a vital one about their life that really improves their health for the better."
