Pothole repair blitz across Orange following heavy rain

Almost 1000 potholes have been filled this week in Orange following heavy rain.
It comes as applications open for millions-of-dollars in funding for Central West infrastructure repairs.
Orange City Council says it fixed about 915 potholes over the past seven days on:
Further repair work was conducted on:
Damaged transport infrastructure such as bridges or crossings in Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes are the target of a the $32 million funding package opening to councils this week.
"The 2022 floods in the Central West had a catastrophic impact on local government transport infrastructure," NSW minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison said in a statement.
"These works will help reduce future costs of repairs to road and transport assets damaged by natural disasters, as well as improving safety, asset utility and connectivity during, and after natural disasters.
"Research shows that for every dollar invested in risk mitigation and betterment, up to $10 is saved in recovery."
