'Block a space out' for all-new Brushes 'n' Brews venture out west

What started back in high school with a how-to guide on drawing animals later blossomed into a lifetime love affair with all-things art for Ellie O'Donnell.
Which is why the 32-year-old car salesperson from Molong is busting to hit the ground running with her first side hustle, Brushes 'n' Brews.
Launching a digital footprint for her new paint and sip venture on Tuesday, it's only a matter of time before Mrs O'Donnell unleashes the paintbrushes on keen Central West gig-goers.
"I think it's hard for people to catch up or do something different these days, but if there's a niche kind of event on, it's a pretty good excuse to block a space out on the calendar," Mrs O'Donnell said.
"A lot of people can also struggle finding a reason to take some time out for themselves, or justify having that extra bit of fun, so why not band together for a fun, chill activity with a beverage in hand?
"Besides, if you don't like your creation or someone pokes fun at it, you can always blame 'that one shitty painting' on the drinks."
Mrs O'Donnell said while non-alcoholic options will be just as welcomed for any and all functions, a light buzz can improve a painting's appearance, in the beholder's eyes.
Jokes aside, she said Brushes 'n' Brews is really an opportunity to try something out of the ordinary while being creative in an encouraging setting.
Using the words "fun, happy and open" to describe the vibe she's going for, underpinning her original vision kept circling back to both internal and external reasons.
"For me, drawing and painting feels very, very freeing, simply because it's a way to escape from those everyday stressors for a while, where you can chuck some headphones on and zone out," she said.
"It's really easy to get caught up in the pressures of life, and it's a little harder to have those outlets these days with three kids who, more often than not, just want to join in on the fun.
"So, I figured Brushes 'n' Brews would allow me to still do what I love doing, but in a way where sharing it with others spreads that joy even further."
Tabling functions like hens nights and bucks parties, including birthday, sporting and work events, Mrs O'Donnell will base herself at Molong's Freemasons "bottom pub" Hotel when the diary allows for it.
But she's also keen to take Brushes 'n' Brews on the road, travelling reasonably local distances from the Cabonne Shire to an organised site, such as a function centre or home.
"It's not a huge physical strain for me to fill the car with paints, canvases, brushes and easels to make someone's event stress-free and be more personalised for them," she said.
"In the country, there are also very select few things you can do like this, especially when events that involve drinking require safe travelling as well.
So, hopefully this brings our smaller towns that one less driving worry, as well as bringing the fun directly to people where the party's being thrown."
While she once dreamt of becoming a tattoo artist, Mrs O'Donnell openly admits she "cannot draw people to save [her] life" followed by a bout of laughter.
But when it comes to different objects, scenery, and just about any animal or creature, the artist feels truly in her element.
A big believer in meeting people on their level, Mrs O'Donnell urges those who've "never touched a paintbrush in their life", not to fret for a moment.
"You don't need to be good at painting at all, and your expression of creativity isn't ever going to be 'wrong' or 'not good'," she said.
"It's also done in a way where there's minimal chit chat with other people if you're in a newer group to stamp out any social awkwardness, like a hens party who don't really know one another that well.
"Let yourself have an outlet like this, whether you live on the artistic side of life or not, and who knows, you might even discover a hidden talent you never knew existed."
Pricing will sit between $40 to $50 a head, with discounts taken into account for larger group bookings.
For pub-based events, parties can purchase alcohol from the bar, with at-home functions and the like to run on a Bring Your Own basis.
To get in touch, head to the Brushes 'n' Brews Facebook page, send an email to brushesnbrews@outlook.com, or send a message to Ellie O'Donnell on 0423 709 133.
