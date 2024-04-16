Where and when you can catch the Panthers this week

The NRL is back in Bathurst.
On Saturday, April 20, three-time reigning premiers Penrith Panthers will clash with Wests Tigers in an afternoon match at Carrington Park.
It's the second consecutive year the two teams have clashed in Bathurst, continuing Panthers' long-term relationship with the city.
And while the NRL match will be the main feature, there's plenty happening in the lead-up to the game.
More than 400 children are registered to attend the Play like a Panther coaching clinic on Thursday, April 18.
To be held at George Park 1, the clinic is an opportunity for kids to run through training sessions with Panthers players, while also getting the chance to meet and chat to them afterwards.
This event has been a long-standing tradition for when the Panthers visit town.
If you weren't lucky enough to meet them at the coaching clinic, the Penrith Panthers will be hosting a meet and greet with fans at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club on Thursday.
From Dylan Edwards and Isaah Yeo to Brian To'o and (hopefully) the injured Nathan Cleary, fans will be able to meet them all.
The meet and greet will run from 6.30pm and will be held at the club's sports bar.
Enjoying a two-course meal and getting to hear from some NRL stars?
Sounds like a great day out.
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary will be the main guest at the Bathurst Sportman's Lunch on Friday, April 19, where fans can enjoy a two-course meal at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club.
Enjoy a question and answer time and a raffle, with all proceeds to be donated to Bathurst junior rugby league clubs.
Tickers are available online.
It's the main game.
Last year's clash between Panthers and Tigers produced a thrilling upset when the then-winless Tigers pounced to claim a 12-8 win in the wet.
This year, gates open at 12.15pm, with the first game at 12.40pm between Peter McDonald Premiership clubs Bathurst Panthers and Lithgow Workies.
The NRL kicks-off at 3pm.
Tickets are still available online and at the gates on the day, subject to availability.
