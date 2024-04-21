Truckie brought before court after failing drug test

A truckie has returned to court almost 20 years since his last traffic offence after failing a drug test.
Keith David Tootell of Kite Street, appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 11, after he failed a roadside drug test.
According to court documents, the 54-year-old tested positive to cannabis and methamphetamine on August 19, 2023.
About 1.30am that morning he was stopped by police on Bathurst Road for random testing.
He tested positive to the two drugs so he was arrested for secondary testing and taken to Orange Police Station.
Subsequent testing and analysis returned positive results for methamphetamine and cannabis.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Tootell is a professional driver and has since completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program giving him a greater understanding of the impact his driving could have on others.
"His last traffic offence was in 2005 on his criminal record but otherwise [it's] a fairly unremarkable driving history as a professional driver," Mr Manwaring said.
"He's heavy vehicle licensed."
Magistrate David Day described the use of methamphetamine stimulants and cannabis depressants as "ying and yang".
"I would think if he's driving a truck then being on ... ice is a real worry," Mr Day said.
He also warned Tootell that if he intends to continue using recreational drugs he should keep in mind that police in Orange get a new batch of drug testing swabs every couple of months.
Tootell was also warned that illicit drugs can still be detected weeks after taking them.
"Unfortunately he earns a living driving trucks," Mr Day said while sentencing Tootell.
Mr Day convicted Tootell, fined him $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
