High-range drink driver shock: From Christmas party beers to near miss on road

A driver couldn't hold back his surprise, blurting out "holy f--k", when he was told his blood alcohol level after being arrested for drink-driving.
Luke Alexander Bowden of Eurrowanbang returned a high-range reading almost four times the legal drink-driving limit in Orange following a work Christmas party.
The 41-year-old came to police attention on December 14, 2024, when he almost caused a crash at the intersection of Bathurst Road and Edward Street.
According to court documents, Orange Highway Patrol was stationary at the intersection at 3.10pm when the near-miss took place in front of them.
Bowden was travelling south on Bathurst Road and attempted to turn right into Edward Street but failed to give way to an oncoming vehicle that had right of way.
Police caught up to the Bowden's vehicle and stopped him in Edward Street.
He was breath tested and returned a reading of 0.210, more than four times the legal limit.
Bowden was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for secondary analysis.
While at the police station he was given a 15-minute observation period and told police he drank at least eight schooners of beer, some full-strength and some mid-strength between midday and 2.05pm while at a work Christmas party.
According to police he had bloodshot eyes, was restless and talkative and the scent of alcohol was strong on his breath.
At 4.01pm he underwent breath analysis and returned a reading of 0.182
When told his result he said: "Holy f--k."
Bowden appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for high-range drink driving on April 11, 2024.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Bowden had been drinking 92 standard drinks per week at the time of offending.
"Mr Bowden has had a monumental shift in his drinking," Mr Manwaring said.
"There has to be a concern, of course, it's a reading of 0.182."
Magistrate David Day said Bowden was convicted in 2008 of mid-range drink driving.
"[His] manner of driving drew police attention to him," Mr Day said.
"It's not even suggested by Mr Manwaring that Mr Bowden should escape a conviction. He failed to give way."
Mr Day also said everyone's driving is affected at a reading of 0.1 and Bowden's reading was almost 0.2.
"I note that he has successfully completed the [Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment] program, he would need to because he was drinking himself to death," Mr Day said.
Mr Day fined Bowden $1650, disqualified his driver's licence for three months and gave him a 24-month interlock order.
A police suspension imposed on the day of Bowden's arrest was also taken into partial satisfaction.
"Driving while disqualified will also get you to jail," Mr Day warned.
