Deal that was 'too good to be true' lands buyer in court

A woman who was found in possession of a bag full of stolen cosmetics has appeared in court.
Jasmine Sonja Ann Shelley of Glenroi was found with the stolen goods when police executed a search warrant at her home for a separate matter involving another resident on February 1, 2024.
The 30-year-old was charged with having unlawfully obtained goods on her premises and pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court.
According to court documents, police found a shopping bag containing various cosmetic products that were all still in their original packaging in Shelley's home at 11.10am.
She was cautioned and told them she got them from a 'shopper'.
Shelley stated that she believed there was about $200 worth of product that she purchased for $50.
She later admitted a 'shopper' was a term for someone who stole goods and sold them off for a profit.
Shelley was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 11.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Shelley apologises for buying the stolen items.
"As a result Miss Shelley has had a number of other people come to the door offering similar things," Mr Tedeschi said.
"It was a deal that was too good to be true for her."
Magistrate David Day said Shelley made admissions to the police about the items.
"Without receivers and without people who buy from 'shoppers' there would be no 'shoppers'," Mr Day said.
"There would still be 'shoppers' I suspect they would buy for themselves."
Mr Day convicted Shelley and placed her on a 12-month conditional release order with the condition she be of good behaviour and not commit further offences.
