Perfect blend of history and comfort

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 19: 'Meltham' 125 March Street, Orange:
Prepare to step into timeless elegance with the iconic 'Meltham' which exudes a perfect blend of history and modern comfort.
Nestled within the heart of Orange's historic district, this impeccably renovated residence invites you into a world of timeless charm and contemporary luxury.
Dating back to circa 1925, listing agent Ash Brown said the historic gem had been meticulously maintained and offered a unique blend of period features and modern conveniences.
"Boasting four spacious bedrooms, including a master retreat complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe, this property caters to the needs of investors, families, or retirees," he said.
"The living spaces, strategically positioned to face north, welcome an abundance of natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance year-round.
Located at 125 March Street, the home offers numerous charming period details.
From the moment you step inside, you'll be captivated by the home's enchanting features from the gleaming polished floorboards through to the high skirting boards. You can also simply relax and unwind in the luxurious claw-foot bathtub, a testament to the timeless elegance of this residence.
Ash said there was a long list of things to love about the property. "Currently operating as a successful Air BnB, this property presents a fantastic opportunity for investors with a possible walk-in, walk-out option.
"Situated just a block away from the new DPI building and the vibrant theatre and art gallery precinct, convenience is at your doorstep," he said. "Enjoy the comfort of ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and a gas fireplace, perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere on chilly evenings."
For the current owners, 125 March Street is a tranquil retreat in the heart of the bustling city.
With its north-facing rear yard and proximity to award-winning cafes and restaurants, it offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.
Don't miss your chance to step into timeless elegance and create unforgettable memories in this truly exceptional home.
