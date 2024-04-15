Flags at half-mast in Orange following 'unbelievable' weekend tragedy

Flags are flying at half-mast in Orange following the "unbelievable" weekend tragedy.
A stabbing spree at Bondi Junction in Sydney on Saturday left six people and the perpetrator dead.
"I think everyone's in a bit of shock at the moment," mayor Jason Hamling told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"It was unbelievable ... to think that those sort of things can happen in Australia.
"We decided to put the flags at half mast today ... in solidarity."
On Sunday the perpetrator was identified as 40-year-old Queensland man Joel Cauchi.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb says he appears to have intentionally targeted female victims.
In a statement, the family of Mr Cauchi said they have "no issues" with the officer who shot their son.
"Joel's actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened," the statement read.
"He has battled with mental health issues since he was a teenager."
Council's across Australia have lowered flags following a request from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
