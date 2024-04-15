Identity of Lords Place investigator revealed

The investigator who will oversee an inquiry into "what went wrong" on Lords Place has been revealed.
Sydney-based lawyer Brooke Pendlebury is appointed to the role, the Central Western Daily understands.
Ms Pendlebury has previously worked with Orange City Council and sits on the code of conduct panel.
The upcoming inquiry will examine:
Total costs for the inquiry are estimated at about $20,000 to $25,000.
It unclear when work is likely to begin. Councillors are yet to be interviewed.
Ms Pendlebury chose not to respond when contacted by the CWD several times for comment.
In September almost every business on the street signed a petition requesting an independent investigation, and exploration into the viability of demolishing the $1.58 million renovations.
"We got this wrong," Cr Frances Kinghorne, who kicked-off the push for external review, previously said.
"I want to show we understand and want to learn lessons from the project so we ... do not have a repeat of this debacle."
Nearly-$325,000 worth of outdoor furniture from the demolished street revamp is now available for loan. It's unclear how many businesses have applied.
