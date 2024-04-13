Multiple bodies found in grisly shipping container discovery near Gulgong

Two bodies have been found dead in a shipping container.
NSW Police made the grisly discovery near Gulgong on Saturday morning.
Around 11am on April 13, emergency services were called to Goolma Road, Gulgong, about 30 kilometres north of Mudgee, following reports of a concern for welfare.
On arrival, officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District located two bodies in a shipping container.
A crime scene has been established as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
