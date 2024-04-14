Caves take another hit as freak rain bomb rips Jenolan to shreads

Jenolan Caves will be closed for the Autumn school holidays after the latest extreme rain event caused significant damage to the attraction.
Over 230 millimetres of overnight rainfall on Friday, April 5 flooded the area and caused landslips, sustaining damage to buildings and roads in the Jenolan Caves vicinity.
Jenolan Caves has been impacted multiple times in recent years due to weather events, including the Green Wattle Creek bushfire in early 2020 and heavy rainfall damage in 2021.
According to a spokesperson for Jenolan Caves, the attraction will likely remain closed after the school holidays due to safety concerns resulting from the damage.
"Jenolan Caves staff are currently undertaking assessments to understand the full extent of the damage," the spokesperson said.
"The roadway in the Caves House precinct has been significantly damaged and no vehicles are allowed on it.
"Fortunately initial assessments show no damage to the show caves, in which water levels rose significantly during the rain."
The spokesperson said the closure will not impact on working hours for employees.
"Staff are continuing to work on repairs, maintenance and ongoing conservation programs while the site is closed," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the full damage assessment will need to be completed before the staff can determine a reopening timeline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.