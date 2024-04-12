Prices jump 25 cents in one week ... but this is where you can nab cheap fuel

Bathurst's fuel prices have jumped by 25 cents in the last week ... and Orange could be next.
Motorists are now paying some of the highest fuel prices in the state when they fill up along the Great Western Highway at Bathurst following a 25-cent spike at the bowser in just one week.
As of April 10, 2024, the average price of unleaded in Bathurst was 214.3 cents per litre, while the average for diesel was 201 cents per litre.
The average price of unleaded fuel across Orange on Friday, April 12 was 199.7 cents per litre.
NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said other parts of the state are likely to see their prices climb, too.
"While Bathurst is currently among the most expensive locations for regular unleaded fuel in NSW, we are expecting to see prices rise in other areas of NSW as wholesale prices remain high," she said.
The high wholesale prices, which affect what people are charged at the bowser, are being influenced by factors beyond Australia's shores.
"Some of the global factors influencing fuel prices are ongoing global conflict, constrained global supply by OPEC+, and growing US inventory levels," Ms Usman said.
With prices expected to remain high as the school holidays get under way, she encouraged people to be strategic about where they fill up if they are travelling.
"If you do need to fill up, jump on the My NRMA app to find your best local price, or check the price along your route if you're travelling these school holidays," she said.
As of 1pm on Friday, the cheapest fuel in Orange was 196.5 cents per litre at both Ampol and BP on Hanrahan Place in north Orange.
While the Metro Petroleum at Lucknow remains one of the cheapest places to fill up in the region, selling unleaded fuel for 192.9 cents per litre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.