Player and volunteer numbers remain in the spotlight after latest PMP meeting

Peter McDonald Premiership clubs have been given assurances they won't be removed from the competition if they can't field a team in all four grades this season.
Clubs had been given a deadline of Wednesday, April 10 to confirm their registered players for 2024 but that has been extended until the close of business on Friday, April 12.
The decision came after some clubs didn't meet the original deadline.
While saying it's been "a slog" up to this point, PMP chairman Linore Zamparini remains calm and is confident each of the 12 clubs in the competition which feature in all four grades.
There had previously been concerns raised around the numbers at the Nyngan Tigers and in the Parkes Spacemen's league tag side.
"I think they're on top of their concerns," Zamparini said of Nyngan.
"They're starting to get good numbers and Parkes are slowly getting there. I think they'll get across the line.
"It was a pretty hard slog, but it's a credit to all clubs."
Zamparini added it has felt a little more difficult for clubs this year but he wasn't overly concerned about the situation now registrations were starting to trickle in a little more frequently.
While confident the season will progress as planned, thoughts have been given as to what could happen if Friday arrives and the numbers don't increase.
Nyngan and Parkes aren't alone in their worries as Lithgow has regularly battled low numbers in recent years while Orange Hawks also lost a number of players and "started off a bit slow" in pre-season.
"It would have to go to the board but my personal view is no club will be without football," Zamparini said.
"If they're short of sides, we've just got to make do and get by.
"If there's mass withdrawals from one grade we'd really have to think about it but just say, for instance, there's one team (out) in league tag, one in under 18s and one in reserve grade, we can still get by. The draw wouldn't change.
"We'd just run it and get by and hope those clubs are going to rebuild over the year and be right for the following year.
"We're here to foster, promote and encourage rugby league."
The number of players involved in the competition isn't the only major focus for Zamparini.
As is the case with most sports in regional areas, PMP clubs are always on the lookout for more volunteers.
In recent years more responsibility has been put on clubs, with ground managers and other gameday positions to manage aspects like live-scoring of games required.
"The volunteers are being pushed to the limits too," Zamparini said.
"Volunteers do a great job and without the volunteers we don't have a game, and they're the ones that need all the credit and all the accolades.
"But they're like the players. The players get old, they retire and the volunteers still do it but they get overworked and burnt out."
The situation is something which is being analysed at a board level but Zamparini said the easiest way to improve the situation is to have other people putting their hand up to help.
"Clubs are always looking for helpers," he said.
"If they can just give up a little bit of their time at every other home game. Not even every home game.
"For the bulk of the people who are doing the work, it makes them happier and a bit more free.
"Many hands make light work."
The PMP season will start with Bathurst Panthers taking on Lithgow in a NRL curtain-raiser at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 20, with the rest of round one to be played a week later.
