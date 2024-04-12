What makes for a champion goat? You only have to go to Cudal to find out

It was a grand return for Cudal's Micathel Boer Goats at Sydney Royal as the stud not only took home a swathe of ribbons from the 2024 event but also made history along the way.
Along with being named most successful Boer goat exhibitor, the stud also took out supreme champion Boer buck, with Micathel Bocephus, as well as supreme champion Boer doe and best boer goat in show, both with Micathel Santa Rosa 1.
Marie Barnes, Micathel, Cudal, said it was great to return to Sydney Royal, after taking the year off in 2023, and achieve such incredible results.
"It's lovely to go back, it's my annual holiday," she said.
"The RAS has worked really hard to make it a great section and certainly their support of our breed this year was exceptional and appreciated."
Both supreme champions were sired by the 2022 Sydney Royal Grand Champion Standard Boer Buck, Micathel Stratos, and were part of Micathel's objective measurement teams.
Both the doe and buck teams that were named champion were made up of progeny of Stratos.
It was the first time the highest individual point score in the doe objective measurement class was also named the supreme doe of the judging competition.
And that wasn't the only first to occur, Ms Barnes said.
"Our champion doe team was the first team in the history of the competition to score 25 out of 25 on their visual assessment," she said.
Ms Barnes said it was always good to see how her stud stacked up in an industry where a number of new studs had opened in the past few years.
"It was really rewarding that we've stuck to our guns of always trying to be commercially relevant and always sticking to the principles of the important things in the breed standard, which is structure, function, longevity and consistent performance," she said.
"It was just so good to see the animals so consistently rewarded for that commitment."
The judge was Thomas Youlden, Valley Boers/Youlden Valley, Tomingley.
In the solid colour section, the grand champion solid colour Boer doe was Kazleesha Sienna, exhibited by Alisha Carlon, Cowra, and the grand champion solid colour Boer buck was Strzboer Red R2030, exhibited by Strzboer Goat Stud, Cohuna, Vic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.