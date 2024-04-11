Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Boxing greats and retro fits: Check out all the fun at Sheahan's athletics carnival

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated April 11 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collection of photos from the James Sheahan athletics carnival

James Sheahan Catholic High School held its athletics carnival on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.