How mum and son duo makes 'bloody good' team with no pet off limits

With encouragement from her friends, Keryn Hackett shook the nerves out and took the plunge to launch her very own pet-caring service.
Business names were workshopped with her 15-year-old son, with the title Bloody Good Pet Care sticking.
It felt right for the woman in charge who champions a casual, down to earth approach to life.
But nearly a year down the track, Ms Hackett's joy for the job has only grown - caring for a broad range of animals in their homes, from dogs, cats, birds, snakes, lizards and more.
"I like meeting different people, seeing how they interact with their own animals and the love they get in return, and I really enjoy that part because it's just a beautiful thing to be around," she said.
"Nothing and no one are off-limits, either, whether someone's pets are big or little or in-between.
"For example, I just let dogs be the dogs that they are, whether they want extra attention or prefer for me to leave them be, I go with the flow and let them make those decisions.
"The goal is that they're settled in their own environment; feeling stress-free and comfortable in their own home."
Minding pets for a range of different periods, Ms Hackett cares for animals whose owners are away or in need of some extra company and tending to.
This could mean simply popping in to feed, medicate, or walk people's pets, through to varying shorter term stays not exceeding two weeks at a time.
Thinking of themselves as happy extensions of the home, the 51-year-old mother says she and her son work together like a well-oiled machine.
"We're not fans of big crowds, so caring for pets during school holidays is easy for us when many people tend to be away," Ms Hackett said.
"So, it's a thing we do together and that we both very much enjoy. Pet-sitting teaches him responsibility as well, especially when it comes to caring about things outside of ourselves.
"It also gives him a little bit of extra cash to spend, and what teenager doesn't like that?"
With the pair relocating to Orange from Lightning Ridge roughly seven years ago, Ms Hackett says her background in hospitality for many years put her on the front foot for her small business.
Having fine-tuned her people and communication skills for some time, she feels in her element with her work, whether that's holding space for humans or animals.
But another inspiration behind Bloody Good Pet Care hides deeper meaning, which includes her father and the duo's rescue dog - who they adopted soon after moving to Orange.
We're not fans of big crowds, so caring for pets during school holidays is easy for us when many people tend to be away.- Orange's Bloody Good Pet Care business owner, Keryn Hackett.
Sadly, Ms Hackett's furry daughter died at the end of March in 2023.
"We named our dog Billy Girl after my dad, Billy, who was a guy who was never without a dog by his side," she said.
"Her name was originally Kelly, and she was a six-year-old heeler staffy cross breed who'd been in and out of the pound all of her life.
"But my son instantly gravitated toward her, and she was just the most gentle creature. She was a bit of a princess who didn't like other dogs very much, which also contributed to why we couldn't put her in kennels as they'd stress her out.
"So, I get why people prefer pet-sitting over boarding, but that's why our Bloody Good 'BG' logo also keeps my dad and Billy Girl secretly in there, too."
With tailor-made pricing based on a person's wants and a pet's needs, a meet and greet is then organised to "see if everyone gels" during the visit.
While people and pets are all different, Ms Hackett says usually, all works out pretty well.
"I wasn't animal-obsessed or anything growing up, I just seem to have an instant click with animals, which is returned more often than not," she said.
"I'll still forfeit a cup of tea if I've got two big labradors lying on me on the couch, because I just want them to feel safe and happy around me.
"They've got permission to be in their own element in my company; where they can know the world is a good, chill place to be."
For all enquiries, people can get in touch with Ms Hackett by sending an email to bloodygoodcare@gmail.com, or by reaching out via messenger through the Bloody Good Pet Care Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.