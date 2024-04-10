Check out all the smiling faces at the sensory play at Hillside Harvest

Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was at Hillside Harvest in Borenore to take these snaps at the Sensory Play Playgroup held last Wednesday.
Kids, babies and parents had a great time playing in jelly, oats, sand, balls, coloured rice and pasta and so much more!
