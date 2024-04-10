Orange wineries star among top labels ... see who made the list in 2024

Orange wineries have starred alongside some of the country's top labels.
Ten producers from across our region were selected in the prestigious 2024 Taste of the Top Wineries of Australia rankings.
De Salis on Mount Lofty Road was Orange's highest finisher, with its range coming in at number 39 and picking up six gold medals.
"We're pretty stoked about it," marketing and sales manager Ben Svenson told the Central Western Daily.
"It's awesome to get that recognition and we weren't expecting it.
"For our family to be up there in the top 50 wineries in the country, it's massive ... It has a huge impact on sales."
Orange wineries also making the list were:
More than 10,000 wines were entered in to the blind-test review run by renowned Australian critic Huon Hooke.
Ben believes the results "100 per cent" demonstrate the growing reputation of Orange wines.
"More recognition and more interest in Orange wines, that allows people to strive harder and make better wine, put investment into fruit, put investment into their wineries and the barrels," he said.
"So I think that the confidence that those awards and accolades and recognition bring, just allows the industry to hold their head up and go harder."
