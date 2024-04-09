'Feel like I am a robot': Robanco Meats owner lacing up his dancing shoes

Jack Churchill has had a wild 15 months.
At the beginning of 2023 he took over ownership of Robanco Meats following previous owner Rob Perkins' decision to step away from the Blayney company.
"I used to sell meat to Rob when I was wholesaling in Sydney," Mr Churchill said.
"He was getting out and knew I was at an age where I was firing up a bit."
And so, Mr Churchill and his brothers decided to combine their assets and purchased the business.
Fast-forward to 2024 and Mr Churchill chose to take part in the annual Stars of Orange event which raises money for the Cancer Council.
The business owner didn't take the plunge without some prior knowledge of what to expect though.
One of Mr Churchill's sister's best friends, Erin Quarmby, took part in the contest's 2022 iteration where she capped off the performance by shaving her head.
"My aunt also recently got through breast cancer and was stoked with how the Cancer Council helped over the past few years," he added.
"Knowing that the money stays in the Central West was a big reason why I decided to take part. A lot of charities, you don't know where the money is going. That was a big drawcard for me to do it."
Mr Churchill was paired with Blayney's Em Dance studio which also participated in the 2022 event.
Fair to say he's seen some big improvements in his ability since they began training at the start of March.
"It's better now than week one. I can say that confidently," Mr Churchill said.
"When I see a video of our backup dancers, you can see they're real dancers. I feel like I am a robot.
"Week one I was very scared but now I'm getting into a bit of rhythm."
With the May 4 spectacular less than a month away, Mr Churchill is focused both on mastering the moves and also raising as much money as he can.
To help in the latter's regard, he will be hosting a beef and lamb tasting at the Oriana on Thursday, April 11.
Running from 5.30pm until 8.30pm, tickets cost $80 per person with $50 of that going to the Cancer Council. You can purchase tickets from Robancomeats.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.