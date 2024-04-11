Victorian cottage a unique opportunity

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 12: 'Ronwood' 41-43 March Street, Orange:
Located just blocks from the bustling CBD of Orange on a gorgeous tree-lined street, 41-43 March Street is a picturesque property just waiting for new owners to enjoy the unique opportunity it presents.
Listing agent Christ Tyack said that 'Ronwood' had a great mix of features going for it. "It's a fantastic location surrounded by other beautiful homes, and just a short walk to cafés, parks, schools, and the CBD," he said. "The property could be your forever home or an ideal investment, or even somewhere to build a second dwelling subject to council approval."
Indeed, although there is only one home on the site, the property is a double block of approximately 963 square metres meaning there is room to extend the original home or to subdivide and build a separate home (STCA).
'Ronwood' is a stunning Victorian cottage built circa 1890 and has endless opportunities for the savvy investor or homeowner.
The property is currently operating as a successful Air BnB and is being auctioned on a 'walk-in, walk-out' basis with all contents included.
This comfortable three-bedroom cottage has a charming street presence and is fully landscaped. The decor inside the home is stunning and really makes you feel at home as soon as you enter the door.
The kitchen boasts plenty of storage and bench space, and is an open-plan design combined with the dining room.
The separate living room is a fantastic size and has a cosy heater to keep you warm during the cooler months, while the home also has an air-conditioner for summer.
The three bedrooms are generous in size, with the main bedroom providing built-in robes, while the bathroom is modern with a separate toilet for convenience adjoining the laundry.
There is also a stunning reading room that is full of light and could also be used as a rumpus room or home office.
Outside the home there is a covered, entertaining area which is ideal for hosting family and friends, while the yard itself is huge and full of a variety of trees, bushes, and other plants.
A historic image of the Orange town map from 1891 shows 41-43 March Street, then known as Section 30- Lot 17, with two properties on site. Picture by John Kich.
